The Town Council will consider a short-term extension to the Town’s contract with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services when it meets on Tuesday, May 16.
The council is continuing discussions with MCSO for a long-term agreement but is in need of the stop gap agreement to bridge the time from the beginning of the fiscal year through the end of the calendar year Dec. 31.
The two sides have been in discussions on issues of concern with the existing contract is set to expire at the end of the current fiscal year June 30.
The council will also consider a repeal and replace for Section 2.04 of the Zoning Ordinance related to site plan review.
MCO Realty has asked for an amendment to the final settlement agreement with MCO Properties to allow for 40 single family home lots in Eagles Nest Parcel 2.
The council is to consider an intergovernmental agreement with the State of Arizona for design and construction of sidewalk gap elimination along Saguaro and Palisades boulevards.
There is also a professional services agreement with Pipeliners USA for sewer line repairs related to the Community Center and Library/Museum.
The council will recognize the School District Stellar Students of the Month for May.
Dr. Meka Ezeume of the Fountain Hills Medical Center will provide the council an update the emergency room and clinic after two years of service in the community.
Economic Development Director Amanda Jacobs will provide a quarterly update to the council. There will also be an update on Capital Improvement Projects. They will also hear an update related to the Mayor’s Youth Council.
The Town Council meets Tuesday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The meeting is open to the public.