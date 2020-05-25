The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial in Fountain Park drew a smaller than usual crowd due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there were still a fair amount of people gathering for the event. Steve Gonnella, commander, right, and Don Harvel, past commander, set a wreath at the memorial on behalf of the Fountain Hills American Legion Post 58.
