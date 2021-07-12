The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for much of south-central area including the Phoenix area and Fountain Hills beginning Tuesday afternoon, July 13, through Wednesday morning, July 14.
The forecast is calling for increasing chances of rain over the next few days and along with that the higher risk of flash flooding. Officials are reminding people that recent wildfire burn areas are particularly susceptible to heavy runoff.
In Fountain Hills however, the extensive number of washes in the community brings the increased chance of flooding. People are reminded not to cross flooded washes.
Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.