CLUES ACROSS

1. Constrictors

5. Abounding in rocks

11. Speed

14. German city

15. Lacking sympathy

18. Visionaries

19. Wastes away

21. One precursor to the EU

23. Nursemaid

24. Unconsciousnesses

28. Baby’s word for father

29. Equal to 64 US pints (abbr.)

30. Senses of self-importance

32. Midway between south and southwest

33. When you hope to get there

35. Electronic data processing

36. Passports and drivers’ licenses are two

39. Fishes

41. Air Force

42. Personal computers

44. Ecological community

46. Wings

47. Halfway

49. Cool, calm and collected

52. Jeweled headdress

56. Musical composition

58. __ Falls

60. Repeating remarks

62. Periods in one’s life

63. Hyphen

CLUES DOWN

1. __ Humbug!

2. Devices that alert pilots (abbr.)

3. Grocer

4. One point east of southeast

5. Subjects to hostility

6. Work unit

7. Atomic #56

8. British thermal unit

9. ‘Elusive Butterfly’ singer

10. Fastened over animal’s neck

12. Device

13. Rechargeable power source

16. Ancient sage

17. Consist of two elements

20. ‘Pygmalion’ writer

22. ‘The Centennial State’ (abbr.)

25. Of I

26. Get older

27. Brotherhoods

29. Buzzing insect

31. Sunscreen rating

34. Brew

36. Leader

37. Indigo bush

38. Burn with a hot liquid

40. Junior’s dad

43. Horse mackerels genus

45. Morning

48. Unit of linear measurement (abbr.)

50. Double curve

51. Small, twisted bunch

53. Developed

54. Mars crater

55. Humanistic discipline

57. Word element meaning ear

58. Last or greatest in an indefinitely large series

59. Wood residue

61. It cools your home

Tags