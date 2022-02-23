CLUES ACROSS
1. Constrictors
5. Abounding in rocks
11. Speed
14. German city
15. Lacking sympathy
18. Visionaries
19. Wastes away
21. One precursor to the EU
23. Nursemaid
24. Unconsciousnesses
28. Baby’s word for father
29. Equal to 64 US pints (abbr.)
30. Senses of self-importance
32. Midway between south and southwest
33. When you hope to get there
35. Electronic data processing
36. Passports and drivers’ licenses are two
39. Fishes
41. Air Force
42. Personal computers
44. Ecological community
46. Wings
47. Halfway
49. Cool, calm and collected
52. Jeweled headdress
56. Musical composition
58. __ Falls
60. Repeating remarks
62. Periods in one’s life
63. Hyphen
CLUES DOWN
1. __ Humbug!
2. Devices that alert pilots (abbr.)
3. Grocer
4. One point east of southeast
5. Subjects to hostility
6. Work unit
7. Atomic #56
8. British thermal unit
9. ‘Elusive Butterfly’ singer
10. Fastened over animal’s neck
12. Device
13. Rechargeable power source
16. Ancient sage
17. Consist of two elements
20. ‘Pygmalion’ writer
22. ‘The Centennial State’ (abbr.)
25. Of I
26. Get older
27. Brotherhoods
29. Buzzing insect
31. Sunscreen rating
34. Brew
36. Leader
37. Indigo bush
38. Burn with a hot liquid
40. Junior’s dad
43. Horse mackerels genus
45. Morning
48. Unit of linear measurement (abbr.)
50. Double curve
51. Small, twisted bunch
53. Developed
54. Mars crater
55. Humanistic discipline
57. Word element meaning ear
58. Last or greatest in an indefinitely large series
59. Wood residue
61. It cools your home