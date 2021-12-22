American Legion Post 58 announced its Veteran of the Month for December.
World War II veteran S/SGT Fred Zelinka, U.S. Army, was honored by the local post. He served from June 8, 1943, to April 7, 1946. During that period, he served as a Radio Operator – Gunner on various Army aircraft including the B-25, C-47 and C-46 planes. He served in the CBI theater in India and Burma with the 81st Bomber Squadron – 12th Bomber group.
After the war, he served in China with the 443rd Troop Carrier Group as crew chief/radio operator on C-46 aircraft as part of the disarmament effort of enemy troops in China. He transported Chinese troop divisions to northern China areas to disarm enemy troops.
Zelinka was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign medal, World War II Victory medal and the American Campaign medal.