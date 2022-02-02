The Fountains United Methodist is partnering with the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer – or questioning – intersex and asexual – or allies) youth empowerment group, one•n•ten, to create a satellite campus in Fountain Hills.
Dedicated to serving and assisting LGBTQ youth ages 14 to 24, one•n•ten creates a safe space, mentally and physically, for youth of all socio-economic and cultural backgrounds where healthy choices and living are promoted. one•n•ten’s social and service programs teach self‐expression, self‐acceptance, leadership development and healthy life choices.
Programs include discussion groups and fun, social networking events, including guest speakers, small group discussions, art, music, dance, community activism and more.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Fountains to offer a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults to gather,” said Clayton Davenport, one•n•ten’s Director of Development.
The Fountains has been outspoken in its affirmation and inclusion of LGBTQ persons for many years. In 2013, it became part of the “Reconciling Ministries Network,” the national United Methodist LGBTQ advocacy group. Ellie Hutchison, The Fountains’ Outreach Coordinator says, “one•n•ten’s mission of envisioning a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead is a practical expression of The Fountains’ commitment to “put love first” and affirm and support the LGBTQ community.”
Meetings will be Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the Connection Center at The Fountains, 15300 N Fountain Hills Blvd. Those interested in learning more, may visit: onenten.org/satellite-locations. All youth attending in-person programs must be fully vaccinated.
Additional information is available at The Fountains’ website, weputlovefirst.org, or by following it on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, or call 480-837-7627.