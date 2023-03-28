AZ Young Republicans.jpg

On Saturday, March 18, the Fountain Hills Republican Club’s (FHRC) monthly program included a team from the Arizona Young Republicans (AZ YR’s) speaking on the unique issues facing Gen Z and Millennials.

“The AZ YR’s are dedicated to recruiting, training and electing a new generation of Republican leaders at the precinct, county, legislative and statewide level, who are fighting to make a better life for their fellow Arizonans and future generations,” according to a press release. The AZ YR’s are an official chartered organization of the National Young