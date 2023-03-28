On Saturday, March 18, the Fountain Hills Republican Club’s (FHRC) monthly program included a team from the Arizona Young Republicans (AZ YR’s) speaking on the unique issues facing Gen Z and Millennials.
“The AZ YR’s are dedicated to recruiting, training and electing a new generation of Republican leaders at the precinct, county, legislative and statewide level, who are fighting to make a better life for their fellow Arizonans and future generations,” according to a press release. The AZ YR’s are an official chartered organization of the National Young
The young adults speaking were Ari Bradshaw, chairman of the North Valley YR, who spoke openly about his difficult childhood and what led him to become a leader and example to other young men and women.
Luke Mosiman, chairman of the Maricopa County YRs, the official group for young conservatives between 18 and 40, spoke about the many things the YRs are doing. For example, YRs are actively filling open precinct committeemen slots and do grassroots outreach by walking neighborhoods and knocking on doors.
Rachel Hope is chairwoman of the East Valley YRs and at age 25, shared her approach to politics that includes recruiting, training and electing YRs to public office. According to a press release, the threesome received a standing ovation from the audience “who expressed their relief in knowing that when older Republicans have to step aside, the Arizona party will be in the hands of some outstanding young men and women.”
FHRC meets the third Saturday of the month with the exception of December at the Community Center. Check out the Club's website for events, membership and meetings at fountainhillsrepublicanclub.com. Guests are always welcome.
For Saturday, April 15, the program will feature Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb, who has indicated he may be a candidate for the U.S. Senate race in 2024. Registration for the meeting begins at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at the Community Center before the meeting start time at 9 a.m.