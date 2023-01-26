Catherine Young, president of Arizona Society Children of the American Revolution (ASCAR), was the guest speaker at the Jan. 14 meeting of the Four Peaks Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Young spoke on the Hashknife Pony Express, the only Pony Express that still delivers mail for the U.S. Postal Service. Young’s presentation topic was entitled “Hashknife Pony Express – Living History.”
Lead by Young, ASCAR is raising funds for the Hashknife Pony Express to raise a statue and historic marker at its starting point in Holbrook, Ariz., pledging $10,000.