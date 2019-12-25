Fountain Hills Young Community (FHYC) hosted its inaugural Golf Scramble in October, raising $700 for Fountain Hills Community Garden.
FHYC was created to build deeper connections with people and families who live and work in the community, while showcasing Fountain Hills a diverse and vibrant through grassroots efforts such as social media.
FHYC is sponsored by the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fountain Hills, as part of the five-year Strategic Plan for future sustainability. The three pillars on which the FHYC was founded and operate from are active lifestyle; community engagement; and social connection.
The golf scramble attracted more than 40 participants who played at Desert Canyon Golf Course. The event was sponsored by Edward Jones, Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce, Town of Fountain Hills, Dahir Accounting, Hurley & Lamey Real Estate - Home To The Jeep Realtor Home Tours, Change the Planet CTP and The Human Compass Project.
FHYC is planning its list of events for 2020, including fundraisers for The Dark Sky Discovery Center and Foster Your Future.
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/TheFHYC.