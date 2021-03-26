American Legion Post 58 honored seven World War II veterans at a ceremony March 14.
A total of 14 World War II veterans were invited to the event. Additional ceremonies will be held in the future to honor those men, as well as veterans from other wars.
Post Historian Chuck Christoph said it was a beautiful day for the ceremony, and the turnout was great.
DJ Ed played songs from the era. A number of leaders attended. Those in attendance included Congressman David Schweikert, State Rep. John Kavanagh, American Legion State Commander Ken Queen, American Legion Membership Officer Ben Headen, State American Legion Adjutant Angel Juarez, Mayor Ginny Dickey and former Mayor Linda Kavanagh.
Christoph said honoring the veterans held special meaning to all the veterans who attended. The seven WWII veterans were awarded Grateful Appreciation Medals and/or Valor Medals.