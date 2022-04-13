Fountain Hills Women’s Club will hold its monthly luncheon Wednesday, April 20.
The event will be held at the Community Center. Reservations may be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by April 15. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $22.
Guest speaker is Diana Babii, a 22-year-old woman who traveled to Arizona last November to visit her host family in Florence. She is a Ukrainian citizen and has spent an extended period in the United States. She will share s her experiences living thousands of miles from her home, her family, her friends, and all she has known her whole life.
With the success of the club’s recent fundraiser, members are looking forward to awarding scholarships to the high school seniors and applicants from women at their May luncheon.
For more information about these events and the club, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.