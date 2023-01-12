Luncheon.jpg

The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will have its January luncheon at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Jan. 13. The cost is $25. The program will be about the River of Time Museum, 12901 N. La Montana Dr. Executive Director of the museum, Cherie Koss, and Director of Development and Community Outreach, Linda McThrall, will give updates and Susie Veech will give a living history presentation.