The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will have its January luncheon at the Fountain Hills Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Jan. 13. The cost is $25. The program will be about the River of Time Museum, 12901 N. La Montana Dr. Executive Director of the museum, Cherie Koss, and Director of Development and Community Outreach, Linda McThrall, will give updates and Susie Veech will give a living history presentation.
The FHWC will hold a reception on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Classy Jazzy for members and the public. Information on the club and the upcoming fundraiser at ADERO Scottsdale Resort on April 2will be available. Tickets may be purchased for the fundraiser at Classy Jazzy, 16725 Avenue of the Fountains, #106, the same evening.
Members are contacting local merchants for program ads and items to be offered in the club’s silent and live auctions. The success of the April fundraiser enables the FHWC to offer scholarships to women and high school seniors.
The Fountain Hills Women’s Club is in its 49th year in the community and has supported many local non-profit organizations as well as scholarships.