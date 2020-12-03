For 10 years, the Fountain Hills Women’s Club has supported the Children’s Cancer Network.
CCN makes sure families with a child with cancer can have a merry Christmas. The organization decorates Christmas trees and purchases gifts for the family so the parents need only be concerned with taking care of their child.
Four Peaks Women’s Club also supports the CCN by attending the CCN Fashion Show each year. Models are children from cancer and their siblings.
The decorating trees and shopping for Christmas gifts for an entire family provide members with a special sense of the holiday season.