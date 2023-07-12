As Fountain Hills residents and visitors are enjoying their plans for the sizzling summer months of 2023, members of the Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) are heating up plans of their own for 2024, when the organization will celebrate its golden anniversary with a special event.
All are invited to mark their calendars for Saturday, March 9, 2024, and join the celebration at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for the Fountain Hills Women’s Club 50th Anniversary “Gold in Them Hills!” Gala Luncheon.
Founded in January of 1974 – just four years after the establishment of the Town’s iconic, world-famous Fountain – FHWC is a volunteer social and service organization dedicated to supporting various local needs and worthwhile causes. The club’s primary mission is to provide annual scholarships for women who live or work in Fountain Hills to assist them in furthering their education or careers and to two Fountain Hills High School graduates each year.
Since its founding, the FHWC has awarded 187 scholarships totaling over $300,000 to recipients from all walks of life and representing a diversity of carers. Past scholarship recipients have pursued plans to be school psychologists, park rangers, criminal justice professionals, paralegals, biological researchers, nurses, educators, marketing and business professionals, physician assistants, art therapists, physical therapists, nutritionists and more.
Traditionally, FHWC’s main fundraiser has been its annual springtime fashion show and luncheon to support the scholarship fund. This event has drawn attendees from Fountain Hills and other surrounding communities.
According to a press release, the organization is “planning an even more spectacular event for 2024, with a theme that pays homage to a history of 50 golden years of community service, prosperity and countless golden sunrises and sunsets over the surrounding magnificent hills.”
Save the date and look for more information in the weeks to come about the Fountain Hills Women’s Club 50th Anniversary “Gold in Them Hills!” event, including details on how to attend, collaborate and lend support to this celebration.