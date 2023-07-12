FHWC.jpg

As Fountain Hills residents and visitors are enjoying their plans for the sizzling summer months of 2023, members of the Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) are heating up plans of their own for 2024, when the organization will celebrate its golden anniversary with a special event.

All are invited to mark their calendars for Saturday, March 9, 2024, and join the celebration at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort for the Fountain Hills Women’s Club 50th Anniversary “Gold in Them Hills!” Gala Luncheon.