The FHWC celebrates the fall agenda with a luncheon on Sept. 23 at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the cost to attend is $22.
Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Sept. 15. The program activity will be Bingo.
The club has planned some exciting events for the next eight months. They include a Holiday Tea to be held on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 1 p.m. at Crowning Glory Tea House. The cost is $48 and BJ Soehlig will have tickets at the October and November luncheons. Members and guests are encouraged to save the date since there will limited seating.
The club’s annual fundraiser will be held at Adero Scottsdale Resort on April 2 and the theme is Desert Derby. More information for these events can be found by visiting the FHWC website at fountainhillswomensclub@g.mail.com.