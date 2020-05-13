Fountain Hills Women’s Club has announced the recipients of the 2020 women’s scholarships.
The winners expressed their desire to further their studies and expressed their gratitude to the Women’s Club. The club also gives scholarships to high school students.
Working women who received scholarships are as follows:
Amanda Acevedo-Morales is married with two children. She is a school counselor at Tempe Elementary School. She plans to earn a Ph.D. in psychology. As part of her training, she will be required to begin an unpaid three-day practicum with Southwestern Behavioral & Health Services. Her goal is to complete her studies by 2023.
Tamara Jagodzinski is married with three children. She is principal at Hopi Elementary School in the Scottsdale Unified School District.
Her goal is to be superintendent of Fountain Hills Unified School District. As a public servant, she is passionate about being a leader who leads. She wants to complete her studies by 2022.
Amber Nusall is single. She has four years of studies at Arizona College school of massage therapy and EMT. She wants to pursue a career as a pediatric nurse and will complete the course of study in six semesters.
Grace Roman-Guetter is single. She attended ASU from 2009 to 2013 with a career goal of marketing and advertising. She hopes to finish her studies in three semesters.
Carina Rodriguez is single and works for the Town of Fountain Hills as the lead operations support person. She wants to become a biological researcher/microbiologist, hoping to finish her studies in the fall of 2022.
Natalie Stilwell is single. She had her first job in healthcare at the Mayo Clinic. Her work with patients gave her the ambition to become a physician’s assistant. She hopes to complete her studies in September 2022.
Two high school students also were honored. The academic award went to Hannah Barsema, who will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University where she will study global security and intelligence studies. She was involved in a number of activities at school including band, volleyball, Girl Scouts and was president of Key Club. She also was a member of Above That Club to be influencers providing education about the effects of alcohol and drugs. Barsema finished high school with a 4.5 weighted GPA. She took 10 AP classes, making her a great candidate for a future in space.
The vo-tech award went to Nadiya Szczepkowski, who will attend ASU to pursue a degree in physiology. She took a nursing assistance course at EVIT, which included a variety of tasks from caregiver requirements to showing compassion and empathy. She was an honor student and participated in basketball, performing in theater and serving as a board member of Above That Club.