The Fountain Hills Women’s Club held its annual fundraiser at ADERO Scottdale recently.
More than 100 guests and members enjoyed the Sunday afternoon festivities and luncheon. Jay Schlum was the master of ceremonies. Patt Canning and Donna Beers were co-chairs of the event. They thanked all the committee and members for their work and support of the fundraiser. Thanks were also given to ADERO for all their assistance in planning and execution of the day.
Guests had fun bidding on the silent auction and participating in 50/50 and raffle drawings. Hilda Bourdamis, owner of Classy Jazzy, presented a spring fashion show. Guests enjoyed the models, fashion, energetic pace and music. The live auction conducted by Jay Schlum was a great and successful addition to the afternoon.
The event enables the club to offer scholarships to women in the community who want to continue their studies. Applications for scholarships are available in the Community Center lobby, online at fountainhillswomensclub.com or by reaching Leslie Hermansen at 801-232-4766 or LeslieHermansen@msn.com. Application deadline is April 11.