Fountain Hills Women’s Club will meet at the FireRock Country Club Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
The luncheon will celebrate the return of meeting in person. The cost is $22 and reservations may be made by e-mail to Carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Oct. 15.
Cheryl Hurd, director of Community Engagement at Sojourner Center, is guest speaker. Hurd joined the Sojourner family in November 2017 and learned quickly how rewarding it is being a part of a team helping others during difficult times. Today, according to a press release, she considers it a gift to be working at Sojourner Center, where lives are being rebuilt and brighter futures realized for adults and their children.
Tickets for the club’s holiday tea at the Crowning Glory Tea Room will be available for $45 at the Oct. 20 luncheon. The holiday event is set for Dec. 1.
Plans for the club’s annual spring Luncheon-Fashion Show fundraiser are in full swing. Details will be announced in the new year.
Those interested in meeting new people and supporting local nonprofit organizations are invited to join the group.
For more information visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.