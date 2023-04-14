FHWC.jpg

The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) has a special speaker at the April 19 luncheon. Stephenie Bjorkman, CEO and president of Sami Fine Jewelry, will share her vision for new ways to keep things unexpected and exciting.

Bjorkman has harbored a love of horses since she could speak in complete sentences, a press release read. She was hawking cowboy boots in 1997, when her acclaimed jewelry-designer mother and store founder, Sami Jack, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sami roped her daughter into joining the family business.