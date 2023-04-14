The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) has a special speaker at the April 19 luncheon. Stephenie Bjorkman, CEO and president of Sami Fine Jewelry, will share her vision for new ways to keep things unexpected and exciting.
Bjorkman has harbored a love of horses since she could speak in complete sentences, a press release read. She was hawking cowboy boots in 1997, when her acclaimed jewelry-designer mother and store founder, Sami Jack, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Sami roped her daughter into joining the family business.
The two made a formidable team and Bjorkman soon discovered a talent for attracting customers’ attention. Her promotions and in-store events have earned her the title “Queen of Marketing” from InDesign, a magazine covering high-end American designer jewelry retailers. Instore, the industry’s leading trade publication, named Sami Fine Jewelry one of America’s Coolest Stores in 2008.
In 2012, Bjorkman was one of four nominees for Fountain Hills Businessperson of the Year. In 2013, Sami retired, handing the reins to her daughter. As CEO and president, Bjorkman maintains the standards that have distinguished Sami Fine Jewelry for years.
The FHWC luncheon will be held at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by this Friday, April 14. The cost is $25 to attend the luncheon.
As proud members of the Fountain Hills Cultural & Civic Association, FHWC hopes to reach more people and, with the success of its recent fashion show, the club will soon announce the scholarship recipients. The presentation of these recipients will take place at the May 17 luncheon.