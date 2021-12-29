Fountain Hills Women’s Club celebrated the installation of new officers at its annual Christmas luncheon.
The newly installed officers for 2022 are President Barbara Higgins, First Vice President Donna Beers, Second Vice President Gerrilyn VandeHoef, Treasurer Pat Ahrens, Assistant Treasurer Betty Jo Soehlig, Recording Secretary Barbara Muehl and Corresponding Secretary Patt Canning. Parliamentarian Susan Luzinski conducted the installation.
The program also included some favorite Christmas songs performed by Matthew Frable, minister of music at Shepard of the Hills Lutheran Church as well as the director of the Community Chorus. Frable plans to begin concerts in the spring.
The other part of the program featured Tiffany Stearnes of the Fountain FlowerGirl who demonstrated the art of flower arranging.
Club members also discussed plans for the upcoming Luncheon and Fashion Show.
For more information about the club and its activities, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com. The club’s next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the Community Center.