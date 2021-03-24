Four Peaks Women’s Club met recently at the Vu Bistro to hear from representatives from two veterans’ organizations.
Speakers included Joan Cisco with Veterans First program, and Tonya Piatt and her daughter Hannah with Youth for Troops.
Veterans First aids women veterans and their children by helping find housing, and providing necessities including toiletries and food gift cards.
Youth for Troops is a youth-led, service-based organization supporting service members and veterans. One of their primary projects is filling boxes with comfort items and appreciation cards and sending them to deployed troops.
The local club supports various veterans’ organizations, including Veterans First and Youth for Troops. Four Peaks members also write notes of encouragement and decorate the boxes for mailing.