The Fountain Hills Women’s Club celebrated the holiday season during the month of December with a number of activities, including a High Tea at the Crowning Glory Tea Room on Dec. 14. On Dec. 21, they were entertained by the Fountain Hills Chorus and inducted the 2023 board.
The officers for 2023 are Barbara Higgins as president, Donna Beers as first vice president, Patt Canning as second vice president, Barbara Muehl as recording secretary, Phyliss Muhs as corresponding secretary, Pat Ahrens as treasurer and Betty Jo Soehlig as assistant treasurer.