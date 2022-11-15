The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its November luncheon at the Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations for this event has passed. Lunch will be served at noon and the cost is $25.
The guest speaker will be Roxanne Boryczki from AZ Trails Travel. She will focus on what's new in travel for the end of 2022 and into 2023. Boryczki will also give updates and news about issues relevant to traveling in a post-pandemic world. She will be available to answer travel questions.
Roxanne Boryczki is co-owner of AZ Trails Travel in Fountain Hills, a full-service travel agency that focuses on leisure travel. With over 40 years of business and marketing experience, Boryczki has spent the past 26 years focused on the tourism and hospitality industry.
Boryczki has traveled extensively and is a certified specialist in Africa, the South Pacific, Australia, Great Britain and Italy. She is a certified Golf Traveler and a certified Master Cruise Counselor.
Her accolades include the 2019 Above & Beyond award by Ensemble Travel Group, elected to the International Board of Directors for Ensemble Travel Group in 2012, inducted into the Lower Verde Valley River of Time Museum Hall of Fame in 2011, awarded the 2002 Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce Businessperson of the Year and former board director of the Arizona Adventure Travel Network.
At the club meeting, FHWC members will also vote on the slate of officers for 2023. The club asks all members who attend the luncheon to bring a bag of groceries for the Extended Hands Food Bank. FHWC will also be presenting the Food Bank with $1,000 to help with their efforts.
A Sip and Shop event will be held at Chill Boutique on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m. There will be drinks and snacks and an informal fashion show. Members and guests are invited. This will be an opportunity for new residents to meet their neighbors and become familiar with the FHWC.
Tickets for the Holiday Tea to be held at the Crowning Glory Tea Room on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. can be purchased. The cost to attend this event is $48. For more information regarding this event and the FHWC, visit fountainhillswomensclub.org.