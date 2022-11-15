The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) will hold its November luncheon at the Community Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and reservations for this event has passed. Lunch will be served at noon and the cost is $25.

The guest speaker will be Roxanne Boryczki from AZ Trails Travel. She will focus on what's new in travel for the end of 2022 and into 2023. Boryczki will also give updates and news about issues relevant to traveling in a post-pandemic world. She will be available to answer travel questions.