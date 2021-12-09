Fountain Hills Women’s Club celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday by donating $500 to Extended Hands Food Bank.
Members also brought bags of nonperishable items, which were accepted by EHFB Executive Director David Iverson’s granddaughter. Iverson thanked the membership for its longstanding support of the food bank.
PJ Cardona, owner of InLight Therapy, was guest speaker. She talked to the membership about light therapy and the benefits.
The club also voted on the slate of officers for 2022. They will be installed at the Dec. 15 luncheon.
Reservations may be made for the Dec. 15 luncheon by contacting Carol Goyena, carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Dec. 10. Tickets are $22.
Entertainment for the afternoon features Matthew Frable with a piano concert. Tiffany Stearnes, owner of Fountain Hills FlowerGirl, a new flower shop in the community, also will demonstrate flower arranging.
More information about the club, its activities and how to join is available at fountainhillswomensclub.com.