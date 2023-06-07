The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) awarded scholarships to seven women, including two high school seniors, at the May 17 luncheon.
Two of the women are continuing their studies in nursing. They are Elizabeth Smout, who is planning to attend nursing school, and Molly Drought, who will pursue family nurse practitioner/nursing.
Two women are continuing their studies in education including Kailey Brown, a school district HR director, and Tracy Perry, a school art therapist.
Finally, three women will continue their studies in their personal fields including Megan Hart, a pet trainer/pet nutritionist, Michelle Myatt, a personal trainer/nutritionist, and Schuyler Fitzkee, a professional physical therapist.
All the scholarship recipients thanked the FHWC for its support.
The FHWC is preparing to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. The committee has already looked into possible locations and hopes to finalize a date soon.