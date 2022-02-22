The Fountain Hills Women’s Club is planning its annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show at Adero Scottsdale Sunday, March 20.
The theme this year is A French Country Affair. There will be a cash bar opening at 11 a.m. and the luncheon beginning at noon.
The Women’s Club is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping those in the community. The luncheon and fashion show is the sole fundraiser this year. Proceeds will go toward scholarships for women wishing to return to further their education and to local nonprofit organizations, such as Extended Hands Food Bank.
The event will include a fashion show by Classy-Jazzy, a boutique on the Avenue of the Fountains; a silent auction, featuring baskets and merchandise provided by local merchants and club members; a 50/50 raffle; and a live auction focusing on special items, with local realtor and former mayor Jay Schlum as auctioneer.
Tickets can be purchased for a $65 donation at Classy-Jazzy or by calling BJ Soehlig at 602-361-5562 until March 10. Further information is available at fountainhillswomensclub.com. Seating is limited.
For women interested in applying for a scholarship, an application is available at the club’s website or at the kiosk in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Applicants must be women at least 23 years of age and either reside or work in Fountain Hills. The deadline for submitting an application is April 11. For further information, call Leslie Hermansen at 801-232-4766.