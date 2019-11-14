The International Dark Sky Discovery Center (IDSDC) is the featured topic at the Fountain Hills Women’s Club meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20.
IDSDC President Joe Bill is guest speaker. He will discuss efforts to open the center in Fountain Hills.
Doors open at the Community Center at 11:30 a.m. Reservations may be made by calling Pat Ahrens, 480-510-2306, or emailing her at pat3ah@aol.com, or Betty Jo Soehlig, 602-361-5562, its.bj@hotmail.com. Tickets are $22, and reservations are due by Friday, Nov. 15.
In addition to Bill’s talk, the club will present a $1,000 check to David Iverson of Extended Hands Food Bank. Iverson said the food bank’s truck also will be parked outside to accept donations.
Nominations for the 2020 officers of the club will be announced and the members present will vote.
Tickets for the Holiday Tea to be held at the Crowning Glory Tea Room Dec. 4 are still available. The cost is $40. For more information, contact Betty Jo Soelig. Deadline to buy tickets is Nov. 30.
Plans for the club’s first “meet and greet” Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Classy Jazzy are in full swing. The event will be from 4 to 7 p.m. To attend, notify Barbara Higgins at 928-240-0347 so enough refreshments will be available.
Some of the club’s scholarship recipients will be there to share with us their journey. All are welcome to have the chance to find out more about the club and enjoy a festive afternoon.
The committee for the 2020 Fashion Show held its first meeting. Some of the club’s newest members have volunteered to work on the fashion show.
For more information, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.