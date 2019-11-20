A special “Pink Tuesday” will introduce Fountain Hills Women’s Club to new members.
The event, set for Tuesday, Nov. 26, will be held at Classy Jazzy, 16725 E. Avenue of the Fountains. In addition to wine and snacks, the “meet and greet” will give women an opportunity to learn about the club’s mission and its dedication to education and scholarships for women.
The fundraiser will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Raffles, give-aways and special prices on some items will be featured. A portion of the proceeds from sales at Classy Jazzy will go to the club’s scholarship fund, according to club President Linda Miles.
Some scholarship recipients are expected to attend the event and will be available to tell others about their opportunities made available from winning the scholarships.
RSVPs are requested by calling Club First Vice President Barbara Higgins, 928-240-0347, or go online to fountainhillswomensclub.com.
Fountain Hills Women’s Club was organized in 1974. Guests are invited to attend up to three of any of the monthly meetings before becoming a member. Annual dues are $20.
Luncheons are held the third Wednesday of the month from September through May at the Community Center.