The Fountain Hills Women’s Club (FHWC) holds its next luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, Sept. 15.
The cost to attend is $25, which includes lunch. All women are welcome to register.
September is the club’s “welcome back month,” when members enjoy catching up and games. Currently, FHWC is organizing a member outing to the Ballet Under the Stars event on Thursday, Sept. 28.
Plans for the club’s 50th Anniversary Gala are in full swing. The date is set for March 9, 2024, at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort. Details are available on fountainhillswomensclub.com and on Facebook.
The FHWC supports local nonprofit organizations and offers scholarships to high school seniors and women who want to further their educational requirements. For more information, visit fountainhillswomensclub.com.