Three local women have recently joined the Rotary Club of Fountain Hills.
Club President Richard Karr recently commented on the commitment shown by the new members.
“Each of them has jumped right into the organization and are finding ways to use their talents for the benefit of the club,” Karr said. “We are fortunate to have them in our membership.”
Deb Carmachel is a director at Morningstar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Fountain Hills. She immediately joined the club's Social Committee and helped organize the summer lunch calendar that supports local restaurants. Additionally, she is organizing a “Hats off to Rotary” event as well as dinner and a night at the Fountain Hills Community Theater in January.
Carey Martin is new to Fountain Hills but not new to Rotary. From her previous experience, she knew one of the best ways to get involved and make new friends was to join a local Rotary Club. The day after Martin was inducted, she utilized her talents and conducted “mock interviews” for women involved with Save the Family in Mesa. The program helps people trying to get higher paying jobs to better support their families. Martin is vice president of sales and operations for Next Level Performers, a recruiting company with nationwide ties.
Cheryl Gollan is a long-time Fountain Hills resident who came to the club's rescue more than a year ago. The club was seeking a treasurer, and Gollan agreed to handle the bookkeeping aspect. She did such a great job she was invited to become the treasurer. Her experience with numbers made it a perfect fit and an easy transition. Gollan volunteered with Little League during the time her son was playing ball. Now that he has graduated from high school and Cheryl has a little more available time, she said she looks forward to the many volunteer opportunities through the Fountain Hills Rotary Club.
As Rotarians like to say, “This isn’t your grandfather’s Rotary.” It’s a renewed organization that welcomes a wider range of members.
When organized, Rotary was only male business owners and executives who formed the first networking club. Today’s Rotary is better described as “People of Action.”
The Rotary Club of Fountain Hills invites interested people to join the organization. Members meet each Tuesday for lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. Meetings are held at Fountain View Village, 16455 E. Avenue of the Fountains. Visit fountainhillsrotary.org for more information.