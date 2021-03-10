Fountain Hills Democratic Club will hold its monthly Zoom meeting tomorrow, Thursday, March 11.
The meeting, which is open to all, gets underway at 6:30 p.m.
Speakers are Ellie Hutchison and Jeff Iverson, who will address various aspects of the state of homeless people in Fountain Hills and the greater community, as well.
Hutchison will share her amazing story, going from a homeless teenage mother to a prominent and integral activitist for the homeless community. She also works with faith-based organizations to help abolish injustices in the prison-industrial complex through her position as social justice coordinator for Arizona Faith Network.
She currently works with The Fountains United Methodist Church as outreach and missions director and is adjunct professor at Rio Salado Community College. Also, a writer, Hutchison is founding director of Phoenikera Writers’ Guild.
Iverson is the son of the Rev. David Iverson, executive director of Extended Hands Food Bank. Jeff is assistant director.
He will address how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the food bank and what the current needs are.
To attend the meeting, go to fhdemclub.org for the Zoom link. Provide full names when registering. All are welcome.