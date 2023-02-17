With the spring Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts scheduled for Feb. 24-26, VFW Post 7507 is preparing to host another beer garden.
In addition to the brats, beer, mixed drinks, hot dogs, soft drinks, water and chili, the Post conducts multiple 50/50 raffles, sells Red Shirt Friday shirts and military-labeled hats and has live music during the festival.
The main and mini beer gardens provide a place to relax in the shade or sun and take a break from the shopping opportunities provided by the many vendors and local merchants along the Avenue.
Table service will be available during many operating hours at the main beer garden on Saguaro Blvd. The mini-beer garden which serves beer, wine, soda and water, and sells hats and Red Shirt Friday shirts is located at the intersection of the Avenue of the Fountains and Verde River Drive.
As in years past, the VFW beer gardens will feature live music each day. Tommy Fontaine will provide live music at the main garden on Friday, “Hooked on a Feeling” will play at the main beer on Saturday and Sunday and Jim Doeden will provide live music at the mini garden Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is invited to sit, eat, relax and listen to music.
The tables within the beer garden enclosure are reserved for beer garden patrons. Buying food and drink supports local veterans, however, patrons are allowed to bring in outside food if they buy drinks or Red Shirt Friday products.
Since Veterans Day in 2010, the VFW has spearheaded the sale of Red Shirt Friday shirts that honor the troops and military-themed caps have been added to the collection. All profits support programs for homeless veterans or other veterans in need.
The latest designed shirts along with military-style hats will be on sale at both beer gardens. In partnership with the Chamber, VFW will host a “Thank You” Dinner for vendors on Saturday night.
The VFW Post 7507 does not operate a canteen bar, therefore, the beer gardens and the annual Ralph Truax Memorial VFW Golf Tournament are the primary sources of revenue each year to support the Post’s many charitable endeavors.
These endeavors include support for a nurse-in-training at the VA Hospital, support for homeless veterans, financial contributions to Honor Flight, Arizona Standdown and the Arizona National Guard Family Support Fund for families with service members deployed.
The VFW also gives cash awards to winners of the Patriots Pen and Voice of Democracy essay contests for students, giving special recognition to teachers, firefighters and peace officers.
Recently, the Post purchased a building at 9624 Monterey Dr. in Fountain Hills, moved in and completed a three-phase build-out as the new VFW Post HQ. With the build-out complete, VFW members can now host more activities for veterans near and abroad. The Post has also upgraded its equipment to better serve members and other veterans. As fundraising allows, the Post will provide additional services and support to veterans in the future.
“So, when you get tired of shopping, your feet are worn out from looking, or you just want to relax, stop by one of the Beer Gardens, join the party, grab a seat, some delicious food, and a cold one, thereby supporting your local VFW Post, its charities and other projects,” a press release read. “Post members look forward to seeing you there and will appreciate and thank you for your patronage.”
VFW Post 7507 holds a Social and Game night every Thursday and meets for coffee and camaraderie every Wednesday at 9 a.m. Both events are held at the Post HQ, 9624 N. Monterey Drive. All veterans are welcome.
Veterans interested in joining or determining eligibility to join the VFW can get additional information by contacting the Post Commander, Don Hervey at 480-836-5520, or by sending an email to commander7507@gmail.com. More information can be obtained by visiting the Post's website at VFWpost7507.org.