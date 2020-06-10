Socializing is making a quiet comeback at VFW Post 7507.
The first Coffee Klatch with social distancing was held May 27. Among the visitors that day was Hugh Schilling, a tail gunner in B-29s during World War II. He chatted with fellow WWII veterans, Dr. Jack Wiggins (U. S. Army) and Duck Juetten (U.S. Navy).
The Coffee Klatches resume the second and fourth Wednesday of each month after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The post also will resume Thursday social and game nights. All veterans are welcome at either event.
The post’s next business meeting is set for Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m.
For information about joining the VFW can be addressed to Adjutant Boe James at vfw7507@yahoo.com or 480-836-55210.