VFW Post 7507 recently elected officers for the 2020-21 term.
Fountain Hills resident John Schwab replaces outgoing Post Commander Steve Gonnella of Scottsdale. Scottsdale resident Don Hervey was elected senior vice commander.
Fountain Hills residents Mike Cuthbertson, Carl Krawczyk, Boris Biloskirka, Alonzo Shattuck and Dr. Jack Wiggins were reelected as junior vice commander, quartermaster, JAG, chaplain and surgeon, respectively.
Rio Verde resident Miriam Russo-Cummo was reappointed service officer. Gonnella was elected as trustee to join Fountain Hills residents Merritt Miller and Ron Smith. Peter Wilks’ term as trustee expired. Boe James of Fountain Hills remains adjutant.
The new officers will begin their terms in June or July, depending on the status of COVID-19.