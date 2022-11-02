Fountain Hills’ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507 will once again operate the “Oasis for the Tired” VFW Beer Gardens at the semi-annual Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, Friday to Sunday, Nov. 11-13.

As in the past, the VFW Post will have two locations: the Main Garden at Saguaro Blvd. (adjacent to the lake) and the Mini Garden on Avenue of the Fountains at the intersection of Verde River Drive (across from Chase Bank). Festivities at the Main Garden will include music as well as food and beverage sales and various raffles.