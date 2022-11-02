Fountain Hills’ Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7507 will once again operate the “Oasis for the Tired” VFW Beer Gardens at the semi-annual Fountain Festival of Fine Arts & Crafts, Friday to Sunday, Nov. 11-13.
As in the past, the VFW Post will have two locations: the Main Garden at Saguaro Blvd. (adjacent to the lake) and the Mini Garden on Avenue of the Fountains at the intersection of Verde River Drive (across from Chase Bank). Festivities at the Main Garden will include music as well as food and beverage sales and various raffles.
Available beverages for sale include beer, wine, seltzers, liquors and made-to-order mixed drinks, water and Pepsi sodas. Patrons must be over 21 years of age to purchase and consume any alcoholic beverages and all alcohol must be consumed within the Garden boundaries. Food items such as beer boiled brats, hot dogs and chili will be included.
A raffle will be featured almost hourly, including 50/50 raffles and a special raffle for a collector-quality rifle donated by the Fountain Hills contractor Bart Shea.
Live music will be featured by Fountain Hills’ own Tommy Fontaine who will be performing on Friday and Sunday at the Main Garden, along with the one-man country band, Jim Doden on Saturday.
The Mini Garden will feature beer and wine sales (no food or cocktails) with entertainment provided by Jim Doden on Friday and Sunday. On Saturday, the first public appearance by the all-doctor band PairaDocs will provide music at the Mini Garden.
The popular Red Shirt Friday merchandise with logos of all the military branches will be for sale at both gardens. Post 7507 and the Fountain Hills Chamber will host a vendors’ party on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the VFW Main Beer Garden after the Fountain Festival closes to the public. All Chamber-approved vendors at the Chamber Fair event are welcome to this event.
All staff and entertainers at the VFW Beer Gardens are volunteers giving of their time, talent and labor to raise money for veterans, local shelters, patriotic school contests and veteran and military families who are in need.
VFW Post 7507 thanks all non-Post volunteers who help make the Beer Gardens an outstanding event.