VFW Post 7507 meets this Saturday, May 7, at 10 a.m. for a regular business meeting.
Among the topics on the agenda is the election of new officers for the year 2022-2023.
The nominees are: Commander: Don Hervey; Sr. Vice Commander: Richard Holper; Jr. Vice Commander: Mike Cuthbertson; Quartermaster: Steve Messel; Chaplain: Brian Minzey; 3-Year Trustee: Richard Taylor; JAG: Boris Biloskirka
Boris Biloskirka. Additional nominees can be taken from the floor during the meeting.
A quorum is required, so all members are encouraged to attend. Virtual attendance is allowed.
Members needing to attend virtually can obtain the requisite codes by contacting the Post Commander Don Hervey or Adjutant Carl Krawczyk by Friday, May 6, at 5 p.m.
Other business, as appropriate, will be conducted. Coffee and donuts will be provided at 9 a.m.