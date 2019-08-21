The Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial Committee awarded three scholarships at a ceremony Wednesday, July 31.
Scholarships were awarded to Paige Despain ($2,000), Emily Liquia ($1,500) and Ali McAuliff ($1,500). This is the inaugural year for the scholarship program. Applicants must be either a descendant of a veteran or be a veteran of one of the branches of the armed services. Either the sponsoring veteran or the applicant must be a resident of Fountain Hills.
Money for the scholarships is raised through fundraisers conducted by the four veterans’ service organizations in Fountain Hills: VFW Post 7507, American Legion Post 58, AMVETS Post 7 and Marine Corps League Detachment 1439.
Fundraisers included raffles and the Irish Fest beer garden in the Fountain Park.
None of the money donated to the memorial through the website or through the purchase of donor nameplates is used to fund the program. All money received via the website or donations is used to maintain the Fountain Hills Veterans Memorial.
The 2020 scholarship program will be opened in the spring of next year and will include a new $1,500 vocational scholarship. Applicants can only apply through the Memorial website at https://fhveteransmemorial.com/memorial-scholarship-program/. The application period will open March 1, 2020, and end May 31, 2020.