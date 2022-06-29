American Legion Post 58 has announced its veteran of the month for June 2022. Specialist Joshua Baker, a helicopter repair and maintenance crew chief who served in the U.S. Army from July 25, 2001, to July 25, 2009, (Recalled to Active-Duty March 17, 2006 – March 16, 2008.) Baker was responsible for making sure the helicopters were ready to provide troop and logistics support in Iraq.
Specialist Baker was awarded the Iraq Campaign Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Good Conduct Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Army service ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon; Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M Device.