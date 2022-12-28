Foster Your Future would like to thank the Verdes Christmas Project for sponsoring five families and providing 30 gift baskets and stocking fillers for young adults facing difficulties.
Below are a few thank-you notes from recipients who were excited to receive gifts from the Verdes Christmas Project.
The Hendry family wrote, “Just wanted to share, we were visited by the Verde Christmas elves today! Lol. I am so grateful for all of this it means so much to me. Thank you so much for the opportunity to be a part of your program.”
The Hamilton family wrote, “I just wanted to reach out and say thank you so much for everything that you guys have done for me. From the Thanksgiving stuff to the Christmas stuff, you guys have made it to where I’m able to have a brand-new set for everything. My house feels like a home now thanks to your guys’ generous donations. Thank you so much.
“My kids and [I] love everything that you guys brought us from the bed covers to the kitchenware and bathroom attire. I’m so greatly appreciative to be in connection with you guys. Thank you so much and happy holidays.”
The Negrette family wrote, “I truly do appreciate the help I am forever grateful thank you so much!”
The Valencia family wrote, “Let them know I am extremely grateful for what they did for me, I love the new pots and pans set I use them all the time now because I didn’t have any before. Leah, who took me shopping, was so nice and thoughtful. I thank you for all that you’ve done.”
The Thomas family wrote, “Once again, thank you for all of your support and help recently. This has definitely made this a less stressful situation for [me].
“I feel like I can truly grow in a safe environment for the first time in my life without fear of being without a home or having to live with unsafe or abusive people just to have a roof over my head. So, thank you from the bottom of my heart for all of the support. I will make you proud and show your support was worth the investment!”
The Smit family wrote, “Hello, I wanted to reach out and say thank you so much for the Christmas gifts! I loved each and every one of them. It made me so happy and I’m thankful to have you in my corner.”
Foster Your Future is a locally-based nonprofit organization that supports homeless and young adults exiting the foster care system. It is run by Fountain Hills residents Ginny and Randy Paulsen.
Foster Your Future is a 501(c)3, Arizona Tax Credit QCO located at 13235 N. Verde River Dr. For information, call Ginny Paulsen at 602-478-5850 or visit their website at FosterYourFuture.org