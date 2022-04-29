The Fountain Hills Republican Club (FHRC) honored Nancy Plencner and Crystal Cavanaugh as Republican of the Year at its Saturday, April 23, meeting.
“These two politically active conservatives have made great contributions to the conservative community in and around Fountain Hills,” reads a press release covering the event. “They join a long list of respected and active Republicans.”
Following that presentation, U.S. Senate candidate Major General (ret) Mick McGuire spoke, followed by Attorney General candidate and former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andy Gould, and then gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
The next FHRC meeting is Saturday, May 21, at 9 a.m., which will feature Legislative District 3 House candidate Alex Kolodin and incumbent LD23 Representative and LD 3 House candidate Joseph Chaplik and incumbent Arizona Congressional District 6 Representative and Arizona CD 1 U.S. House candidate David Schweikert, as well as current Attorney General and U.S. Senate candidate Mark Brnovich. The registration/meet and greet/coffee period will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
FHRC reminds its members that council and mayoral candidate debates sponsored by Fountain Hills Cultural and Civic Association and the Chamber of Commerce are scheduled for June 28 (mayoral) and June 30 (council) at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Center.
Today, Wednesday, April 27, is the FHRC-sponsored GOP Social, which starts at 5 p.m. at All American Sports Grill, 16872 E. Avenue of the Fountains. No speeches but candidates and elected officials are welcome to mingle and distribute campaign literature.
The next Saturday social will be Saturday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. at Sun Baked Food 4 the Soul, 16842 E. Parkview Ave. Candidates or their representatives are welcome to visit and hand out campaign literature and speak with attendees.