Due to the Veterans Day holiday, the next Genealogy Club meeting of the Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona will be Monday, Nov. 18, at 9 a.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Attendees are invited to bring laptops, iPads or other digital devices to participate in a presentation titled “Uncle Who?”
Forensic genealogist Linda Harris will recreate her experience of trying to learn information about her uncle as she actively engages the audience. Following the presentation, attendees will have time to use the ideas and resources presented to find their own missing links.
Harris came to Fountain Hills from Yuma in 2018. She is a long-time forensic genealogist who loves a challenge whether it is a cold case, estate issue, brick wall, or “black sheep.”
She searches for more than names, dates and places, wanting instead the whole story. Harris’ genealogy work includes volunteering as a consultant at the Yuma Family History Center.
For more information contact Lisa Reis 480-836-9769.
The Fountain Hills Chapter of the Family History Society of Arizona meets September through May on the second Monday of the month. Meetings, unless otherwise published, are at the Community Center.
Meetings are open to all interested persons. Mentors are happy to assist beginners in family research. Bring questions and concerns, e.g., how to begin, how to understand findings, genealogy programs and how to use them or getting past a brick wall.
After the meeting, several members meet at a local restaurant, and all attendees are invited to join them for a no-host lunch. This is a good time to get help with your research concerns.