“Using Timelines” is the topic for the next meeting of Fountain Hills Genealogy Group set for Monday, March 14.
The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 9 a.m. at the Community Center.
Suzanne Young Brayer is guest speaker. She is an educator, researcher and avid genealogist. She graduated with degrees in history and education from Arizona State University.
Brayer’s involvement in researching her family history began when she and her father worked together gathering the pieces of their ancestry puzzle. From Mayflower ancestors to Revolutionary War patriots to 19th century German immigrants and a few criminals along the way, she, like most of us, represents the “melting pot” of American culture.
Membership isn’t required to attend the meeting. The Genealogy Group is the Fountain Hills chapter of Family History Society of Arizona.
The meeting also will be available on Zoom by visiting fhsa.org and clicking on the Fountain Hills chapter’s Zoom meeting link.
For more information contact Kathleen Maci at kvmaci@hotmail.com.