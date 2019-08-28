Personnel will be at the Kiwanis Activity Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, collecting items for its “Tidy Up for Kids” fundraising campaign.
Over the next two months, the club is urging residents to donate their clothing, shoes, textiles and other items to the club.
The activity center is located at 16957 E. Kiwanis Drive, south of Fountain Park between El Lago and Saguaro boulevards.
Members are working with Savers to collect items and ultimately turn them into cash to be used to purchase additional playground equipment at Four Peaks Park.
Being accepted are men’s, women’s and children’s clothing along with shoes of all sizes and styles.
Also accepted are towels, sheets, blankets, pillows, curtains and tablecloths.
Finally, such things as hats, mittens, ties, purses, wallets, backpacks, DVDs, small electrical items, toys and games, kitchen items, etc. are accepted as well.
Items not acceptable include mattresses, baby gear, appliances, large furniture, auto parts, building materials, cleaning products, tires, flammable materials, etc.
Pickups also can be arranged by contacting Kiwanian Mike Scharnow at 480-498-6184.
The “fundrive” will culminate with a pancake breakfast at the Kiwanis Activity Center on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Information is available at fhkiwanis.org; the group also has a Facebook page.