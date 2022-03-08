The FHWC will meet for lunch on Wednesday, March 16, in the Fountain Hills Community Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., the donation is $22 and reservations can be made by contacting Carol Goyena at carolgoyena@gmail.com by Friday, March 11.
The program will be given by a local historian, Tim Yoder, who will speak about growing up in Fountain Hills including all the many changes that have taken place in the community. Guests are welcome to join the group for the afternoon program.
Tickets are $65 for the annual scholarship fundraiser and are still available and can be purchased by contacting BJ Soelig at 602-361-5562 by March 14. The luncheon/fashion show will be held at ADERO Scottdale on Sunday, March 20, at 12 noon. Doors open at 11 a.m. to give participants plenty of time to look at all the silent and live auction and raffle prizes. In addition, there will be a 50-50 raffle available.
Classy Jazzy will host the latest spring fashions and jewelry will be available for sale with a portion of the sales going to the club. In addition to a three-course luncheon there will be a no-host bar available.
The club has continued to offer scholarships to women 23 years and over who live or work in Fountain Hills. Applications for the 2022 scholarships are available in the Community Center lobby and on their website at fountainhillswomensclub.com or by contacting Chairman Leslie Hermansen at 801-232-4766 or LeslieHermansen@msn.com.