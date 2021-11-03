The Healthy Living Support Group will hear a presentation from Kerry Press at its Wednesday, Nov. 10, meeting.
The event will be held at 16425 E. Inca from 10 a.m. to noon. RSVP is required but masks are not. Call 480-816-1600 and leave a message with name and phone number or by email, drakfiedler@cox.net.
Press is a certified clinical thermographer is guest speaker. She will talk about benefits of digital infrared thermal imaging.
According to a press release, Press was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and was “led down the path of fear and urgency” by her doctors and chose to have a double mastectomy with reconstruction for early-stage DCIS with no lymph node involved.
The release continues that Press was not aware of thermography, an non-invasive method of diagnostics. She said she believes if she had known about thermography when she was diagnosed, she would still have her breasts today.
Press is the president and founder of Thermal Imaging Centers of America.
According to the release, “Clinical Thermography is an unsurpassed non-invasive, radiation-free, painless (no touch, no compressions, no injections) FDA-approved (1982) adjunctive test of physiology (or function).
“In contrast to commonly known diagnostics such as x-ray, ultrasound, CT-scans and mammography that are tests of the body's structure and anatomy, thermography is a test of the body's physiology and function. When combining all of these modalities appropriately, thermography opens the door to ‘true’ early detection of disease or dysfunction by detecting physiological abnormalities up to 10 years earlier than standard screening modalities; all while protecting patients from harmful exposure to radiation and painful or uncomfortable examination procedures.”