It has been a terrific school year for the Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis Club.
Each week during the 2021-22 school year, selected students at McDowell Mountain Elementary School and Fountain Hills Middle School have been recognized as Terrific Kids for their attitude and character traits.
The Kiwanis-sponsored program rewards students not necessarily for academic-related accomplishments but for being “terrific” with respect to attitude, cooperation, respect, honesty and other character traits.
The program culminates each year when key students are chosen who have embodied the program’s goals throughout the school year.
The students are brought to a Noon Kiwanis luncheon by their school principals or teachers – one student even had a police escort one year – and then surprised with brand new bicycles as a reward for their behavior and attitude during the school year.
Parents are invited as well, further adding to the joy of the occasion each year.
Students surprised with bikes and helmets this year were Marthabelle Francisco, Riah Linning, Bailey Ruiz and Mark Villafan from McDowell Mountain Elementary School, along with Elijah Norris, Alicon Cruz-Lopez, Taylynn Blaze and Knox Peters from the middle school.
Noon Kiwanis Club President Jerrod Stearnes noted that it is likely the club’s most anticipated meeting of the year because of the looks on the kids’ faces.
“We talk about ‘Kiwanis moments’ in our club, and those are true Kiwanis moments,” Stearnes said. “They help remind our members why they are Kiwanians and what our club represents.
“It makes flipping all those burgers and selling hot dogs worth it.”
The motto of Kiwanis International is “serving the children of the world.”
The Noon Kiwanis Club has held several successful fundraisers this year and gave out thousands to worthy causes and programs, most of them youth oriented.
The club also emphasizes hands-on service projects such as Make a Difference Day, organizing the blood drives, picking up litter and others.
The club also organizes successful youth leadership programs at the Middle School through its Builders Club and K-Kids.
Information is available at fhkiwanis.org; the group also has a Facebook page.