Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting a meeting to ask, “What happened to the Rule of Law?” on Thursday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. Guests expected to participate include Joe Arpaio, former Maricopa County Sheriff, and ICE Agent Ryan Stone.
Other guests with expertise on this topic are invited but have not yet confirmed. The meeting will be held in the Yavapai Room at Fountain Hills Community Center.
All interested parties are welcome to join the meeting. Admission is free but donations to cover expenses are welcomed and appreciated.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a local not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing.
For more information, visit fhteaparty.us.