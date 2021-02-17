Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting a virtual meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The topic will be local politics. Guests will include Fountain Hills Vice Mayor David Spelich and Town Councilman Gerry Friedel.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a local not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. The group plans to resume in-person meetings in the near future.
All interested parties are invited to join the virtual meeting this month. Information on how to connect can be found at fhteaparty.us.