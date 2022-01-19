Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting a Medical Freedom Forum on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will include a variety of guests who will share their personal experiences and perspectives on coronavirus, mandates and how this impacts personal medical freedom.
The meeting will be held at American Legion Post 58 in Fountain Hills. All interested parties are welcome to join the meeting. Admission is free but donations to cover expenses are welcomed.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a local not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing.
For more information, visit fhteaparty.us.