Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is hosting a special event, “An Evening with Larry Schweikart,” on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m.
Schweikart (no relation to Congressman David Schweikert) is a nationally-known historian and conservative author. His books include “A Patriot’s History of the United States,” “7 Events That Made America,” “What Would the Founders Say?” “The Politically Incorrect Guide to the Presidents,” “A Patriot’s History of the Modern World,” “48 Liberal Lies About American History,” and “How Trump Won.”
The meeting will be held at Fountain Hills Unified School District Learning Center at the northeast corner of Palisades and Golden Eagle. All interested parties are welcome to attend, listen, participate and learn. Admission is free, but donations to offset expenses are accepted.
Fountain Hills AZ Tea Party is a not-for-profit organization established in 2010 to provide education about important issues of government and governing. For additional information, visit fhteaparty.us.